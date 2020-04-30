2020 Graduates
- Pop CultureCardi B, Oprah, & More Honour 2020 Graduates In Virtual CeremonyCardi B, Oprah Winfrey, DJ Khaled, and more celebrated the graduating class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony this weekend.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureLauryn Hill Pens Inspirational Message For Temple University 2020 GraduatesLauryn Hill motivated Temple University's Class of 2020 by writing a letter to inspire them to reach their greatest potentials.By Erika Marie
- GramKeenen Ivory Wayans Learns The Pitfalls Of Social Media In Hilarious IG PostKeenen Ivory Wayans wanted to give the graduating class of 2020 a quick motivational message, but it took a turn at the end.By Erika Marie