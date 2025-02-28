News
1900Rugrat album
Mixtapes
1900Rugrat Drops Packed Debut Album "Porch 2 The Pent"
1900Rugrat delivers his debut album after a spike in new fans in 2024.
By
Devin Morton
25 mins ago