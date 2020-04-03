18 year anniversary
Music
Ashanti Celebrates 18 Years Of Her Self-Titled Debut Album
Ashanti penned a lengthy post for the 18-year-anniversary of her self-titled debut album, boasting that it remains the fastest selling R&B debut by a female artist.
By
Lynn S.
Apr 03, 2020
