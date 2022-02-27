Tafia Reminds Us That He's "Been On It"

Earlier this month, Tafia dropped off "NA NA," along with a turnt up music video, and now, he's returned with "Been On It," keeping the energy high for his fans. "Ion got s*** to prove cuz I been on it!!" the rapper captioned a sneak peek uploaded to his Instagram page on Saturday.

"This [fire], mans been killing it," one adoring fan wrote in Tafia's YouTube comment section following the visual's release earlier this week. "We're all proud of you, Zoe," and "Dis tough to, blessings to come," others chimed in, showing love to the "Break The Bank" hitmaker.

Elsewhere on his page, the rapper let his 108K followers know that he has plans to keep killing it all 2022 long, so stay tuned, because we're certainly in for a wild ride if his last two singles are any indication.

Stream "Been On It" below, check out the music video above, and let us know what you think about Tafia's latest work in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't got nothin' to prove 'cuz I been on it

My dog just called like you still on it

I ain't let a bitch slide, Imma get on it

Finesse me a drip, I went in on it