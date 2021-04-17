Tae Bae Is Ready To Light The Summer Up With "K.A.T"

Ever since dropping his "First Day Out" freestyle in 2019, Tae Bae has been on his way up. Previously known as Tae Bae Bae, the rapper has garnered a serious buzz in the streets, even if he hasn't been releasing music on a consistent basis. The rapper's worked alongside with Wale in the past, along with artists like Gorilla Zoe and Young Chris over the course of his career but it seems like the summer of 2021 to declare as his own.

The rapper emerged this week with his new single, "K.A.T." The song's production is similar to Problem's "Don't Be Mad At Me" which lit up last summer. Tae Bae oozes charisma and confidence in this fun record as he discusses the array of women in his life.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I bang for the weekend

I got drank, I got drugs, we can be friends

I heard baby got that WAP, I go deep in

Better check them stats, do that dance just like Megan

Let me hit you from the back