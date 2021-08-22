Tae Bae & Dreezy Connect On "B.B"

The Birkin Bag has been at the center of conversation over the past year and some change. While it has always been a status symbol, it's certainly gained widespread popularity within the hip-hop community. Migos recently released a song called "Birkin" while Quavo partnered with Winners Circle Genetics to create a strain of weed named after the luxurious Hermes bag. Needless to say, Birkin Bags have been inspiring the masses over the years.

This week, rapper Tae Bae slid through with a brand new banger alongside Dreezy paying homage to Birkin Bags titled, "B.B." The strip club friendly-anthem centers thumping bass as Tae Bae expresses his desire to spoil his woman with a Birkin Bag. Dreezy offers a much-needed perspective of a woman on the record.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the main topic

Drippin' shit, they ain't copped it

Call up Tae Bae, hit a n***a up for name-dropping

