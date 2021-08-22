mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tae Bae & Dreezy Connect On "B.B"

Aron A.
August 22, 2021 17:08
8 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

B.B
Tae Bae Feat. Dreezy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Tae Bae and Dreezy connect for a banger.


The Birkin Bag has been at the center of conversation over the past year and some change. While it has always been a status symbol, it's certainly gained widespread popularity within the hip-hop community. Migos recently released a song called "Birkin" while Quavo partnered with Winners Circle Genetics to create a strain of weed named after the luxurious Hermes bag. Needless to say, Birkin Bags have been inspiring the masses over the years.

This week, rapper Tae Bae slid through with a brand new banger alongside Dreezy paying homage to Birkin Bags titled, "B.B." The strip club friendly-anthem centers thumping bass as Tae Bae expresses his desire to spoil his woman with a Birkin Bag. Dreezy offers a much-needed perspective of a woman on the record.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm the main topic
Drippin' shit, they ain't copped it
Call up Tae Bae, hit a n***a up for name-dropping

Tae Bae
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  8
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tae Bae Dreezy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tae Bae & Dreezy Connect On "B.B"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject