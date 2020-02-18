Tadoe & Lil Yachty Team Up On Chief Keef Production And "Get It Bussin"

Chief Keef's been flexing his production on his latest drops such as the soulful drill banger, "Lamb Pass By" but as he's done in the past, he's lending his talents beyond his own work. This time he teams up with Tadoe for the Lil Yachty-assisted banger, "Get It Bussin." A hard-hitting drill anthem with Lil Yachty showing out on the second verse. Even though it opens up a bit more on a bouncy tip, the beat drops into a menacing drill anthem that brings out some excellent performances from both Tadoe and Yachty.

Tadoe's latest track launches the campaign for his forthcoming project, No Guts No Glory which he announced is "bummin soon in da streets near you." Peep the new track below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

She want the molly off-white like Virgil

10K for the Cartier, Steve Urkel

SB Lobster, green and purple

Might check Middle East, five, six circles