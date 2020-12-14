Tadoe & Chief Keef Connect On "CPR"

Drill is alive and well in 2020. Sure, its reach has extended to Brooklyn and other places across America and the world at large. But, at the end of the day, it's Sosa that birthed the wave, along with other artists who helped introduce the rest of the world to the realities of Chicago. Chief Keef has remained as prolific as he's always been, releasing numerous projects over the course of 12 months with little promotion.

This Friday, Chief Keef will be dropping off a brand new project titled, Chief Keef Presents: No Guts, No Glory. Kicking off the campaign, he teams up with Tadoe for their hard-hitting new collaboration titled, "CPR." Tackling harrowing drill production, the pair detail violence of Chicago and the glamorous lifestyle they lead in a little over a minute and ahalf.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitches big lips

We got big clips

Blue money, crip

Shawty ate the tip