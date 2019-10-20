Taco Bell recently rolled out a vegetarian menu which might be useful for all you fans of the faux-Mexican fast food joint. After a customer claimed to have discovered a metal shaving in their food, CNBC reports Taco Bell has recalled roughly 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef. Their parent company, Yum Brands, revealed that they recalled the beef, by choice, on Friday. All of the affected restaurants in 21 states across the eastern Midwest, northern Southeast, and Northeast regions of the U.S. have removed all 2.3M pounds of seasoned beef and discarded it. Cows were sacrificed only to be discarded by a company that ensures you'll get diarrhea every time you eat at their restaurant.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a statement that said there were no confirmed reports that there weren't any actual reports of Taco Bell's beef causing any bad reactions with consumers of their products.

“As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests,” president of Taco Bell corporation in North America, Julie Masino, said.

The last time Taco Bell faced troubles like this was in 2006 when a case of E. coli was linked to contaminated spinach. It ultimately ended up impacting their sales for nearly a year.