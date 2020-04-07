In true Taco Tuesday fashion, Taco Bell is offering free Doritos Locos Tacos at the drive-thru today. That's right... completely free!

If you've been feeling down about this crazy world that we live in, consider spicing up your diet courtesy of Taco Bell. We can all use a cheat day every once in a while and, now that you'll likely have no chance to show off that summer body you worked so hard for (welp), it's a good excuse to get some junk food in your belly.



Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Taco Bell knows we've been having a hard time during quarantine and they're making sure we all eat good on Taco Tuesday. If you're useless in the kitchen, you can still celebrate LeBron James' favorite day of the week by taking the car to your local Taco Bell (with hand sanitizer and a mask, of course) and order some Doritos Locos Tacos for no cost at all.

The restaurant chain announced that, on April 7, they would be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos all day in the drive-thru. Of course, that one provision is due to the current state of the world. Nobody likes to eat inside of Taco Bell anyways tbh...

Will you be redeeming this offer for dinner tonight?