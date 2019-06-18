Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today to honor the entertaining competition between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. Everyone in the United States and Canada gets free Taco Bell today, thanks to basketball. The idea came about after the Golden State Warriors over the Toronto Raptors on their home court in Game 2 of the NBA finals weeks ago. And now, even though the Toronto Raptors have won, Taco Bell is still looking to celebrate the beautiful sport that is basketball. Hence, head on over to your near-by Taco Bell for a free taco.

All you have to do is go between the hours of 2 and 6 pm (local time) on Tuesday, June 18th and you will be offered a free Doritos Locos Taco. Moreover, if you register on Taco Bell's official website or mobile app, you can pick up your free taco at any time of the day. There is no need for any coupons or purchase of anything, you just show up and get a taco. Although it might be tempting to leave with a side order, you'll only have to account for that cost if you chose to do so. Either way, the free taco is yours. Update: Del Taco is also doing the same, so you can head on over there too. To note, this offer is only available in person and not via delivery services.

