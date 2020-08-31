When the Boston Celtics entered the NBA bubble, everyone knew they would be good but not many expected them to be so dominant. They completely annihilated the Philadelphia 76ers in four games in the first round and in Game 1 of their second-round series against the defending-champion Toronto Raptors, they won in a blowout. It's clear that this team has a ton of chemistry and that each individual likes one another, leading to a team that can beat anyone on any given night.

Perhaps one of the more wholesome examples of their chemistry came recently as Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter attempted to teach Tacko Fall how to swim. Over the past year or so, Fall has tried to take lessons but it seems like it's been more of an on and off effort. However, in the video below, Fall is able to make it across the pool as Kanter and Brown hold him up.

Fall has been a fan-favorite amongst the Celtics this season and while he doesn't get a ton of playing time, his teammates certainly seem to be encouraged by his presence both on and off of the court.

Sure, it may be a small thing but when you see teammates interacting like this away from the game, it's clear that they've got each other's backs.