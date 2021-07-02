Because of Tabitha Brown's tremendous success, she was able to retire her husband from the police force after fifteen years, marking a special moment for her family. Wendy Williams commented on the situation during a recent episode of her talk show, taking a negative stance and projecting her own relationship problems onto Tabitha and Chance Brown, claiming that she was also married to "one of those" kinds of men and predicting that their marriage will crumble soon.

She didn't need to respond to the drama but Tabitha Brown fired back with a heavy dose of shade, respectfully delivering it with a prayer as spectators continue to go crazy over her clap back.

"Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I’m so sorry. But listen, let me tell you this. Twenty-three years I’ve been with my husband, broke for a very long time together. Struggled for a very long time together. Succeeded for the last couple of years together," said Tabitha in her response, which has gone viral. "I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me with rejection and no’s in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed me... I’ve been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It’s also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That’s how it remains successful, we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He’s first."

She maturely offered a prayer for Wendy, saying, "I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you are not well, to see when you need true support, to see you when you need compassion, to see you when you need kindness. I pray that somebody loves you enough to sacrifice their life for you. I pray that type of love finds you so that you can understand why I don’t want my husband to put his life on the line anymore, wearing a bulletproof vest if he don’t have to, and if it’s not his desire."

Watch Tabitha Brown's response below, as well as some reactions underneath.