T9ine Closes Out The Year With "Fast Life Living"

Aron A.
December 22, 2020 19:18
Fast Life Living
T9ine

T9ine enlists Lil Durk, Polo G, Lil Loaded & more for his latest project.


It was "Mind Of A Real" that really started it all for T9ine. The South Florida rapper has been steadily going up ever since. He's been riding the wave of 2019's From Nun To Something over the course of 2020 while he's steadily been keeping his foot on the pedal with a consistent stream of releases. Thankfully, he's not keeping fans waiting until 2021 for a new body of work.

On Friday, the rapper released his latest project, Fast Life Living. Laced up with a solid 13 tracks, T9ine enlists a slew of heavy hitters for the roster including Polo G, who appears on "Check On Me," Hotboii, Major Nine, and Taleban Dooda. The project also includes the remix of "Mind Of A Real" ft. Lil Durk.

Check it out below. 

