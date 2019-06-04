T-Wayne Delivers His New Track 'Icey"

It's been pretty quiet for T-Wayne in recent times. The rapper first came to fame with "Nasty Freestyle" which entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Unfortunately, he was never able to recreate that type of success. Over the years, he's still been putting in work but it's been two years since the release of his last project. Now, he returns with his latest drop, "Icey."

T-Wayne, who's taken up the name Rickey Wayne, is back with a drippy new single titled, "Icey." The rapper's new single comes through with a cold banger that finds him flexing his drip. The single follows the release of "Too Easy" that dropped earlier this year.

Keep your eyes peeled for new music from Rickey Wayne.

Quotable Lyrics

Trap out that Rari then take off like Vroom

I got that choppa, gon' shoot to the moon

These are Versace, no Fruit of the Loom

I can never fuck with 12 like noon