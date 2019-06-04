mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T-Wayne Delivers His New Track 'Icey"

Aron A.
June 04, 2019 16:29
492 Views
20
2
CoverCover

Icey
T-Wayne

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

T-Wayne is back with some new heat.


It's been pretty quiet for T-Wayne in recent times. The rapper first came to fame with "Nasty Freestyle" which entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Unfortunately, he was never able to recreate that type of success. Over the years, he's still been putting in work but it's been two years since the release of his last project. Now, he returns with his latest drop, "Icey."

T-Wayne, who's taken up the name Rickey Wayne, is back with a drippy new single titled, "Icey." The rapper's new single comes through with a cold banger that finds him flexing his drip. The single follows the release of "Too Easy" that dropped earlier this year.

Keep your eyes peeled for new music from Rickey Wayne.

Quotable Lyrics
Trap out that Rari then take off like Vroom
I got that choppa, gon' shoot to the moon
These are Versace, no Fruit of the Loom
I can never fuck with 12 like noon

T-Wayne
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  2
  492
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
T-Wayne new song
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS T-Wayne Delivers His New Track 'Icey"
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject