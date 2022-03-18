T-Shyne Wants Hall Of Fame Status On "Top 5"

Young Thug has a lot of sons but he also has students who he's willfully taken under his wing to provide guidance for the next generation of stars. T-Shyne falls in the latter category, having made a long-lasting impression on Slime Language 2 as well as other appearances on Young Thug's project.

T-Shyne's currently preparing for the release of his forthcoming project, Confetti Nights, executive produced by Kevin Durant and Young Thug. Shyne's latest single takes on a championship mindset, recounting the time he overcame hurdles and pushed back against any chance of failing

"'Top 5' is about being a champion, being at the top of your game and beating the odds. When it comes to my music, I want every song to be the best and to be pure. I want to be in everyone’s top 5 when I reach that level," Shyne said in a statement.

Quotable Lyrics

I can never fail

N***as tellin' lies, tellin' fairy tales

Payin' for my bitches nails and I bought some new Chanel

Wavy like I'm Max B, I'm screamin' Free Biggavell

