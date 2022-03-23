Granada-born, New York-raised hip-hop artist T-Shyne has been teasing his upcoming studio album, Confetti Nights, for the last few months and finally, we're only a few days away from the full-length project's release worldwide.

As one of the members of Young Thug's Young Stoner Life Records, the self-described "big tornado" has shown off his skills on the #1 album, Slime Language 2, as well as on recent songs with J. Cole and Thugger. He continues to open thousands of eyes to his work and with Confetti Nights, he's looking set to have his most successful project launch to date.





Executive produced by Young Thug and NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Confetti Nights is set to release on April 1. T-Shyne shared the album's tracklist this week, letting fans know it will include fifteen songs with features from Thug, Gunna, Meek Mill, J.I.D., Swae Lee, 6LACK, NAV, and Dougie F. It will also include the previously released singles "Top 5," "30 For 30," and "That Go!"

Speaking about the album and his style during an interview last year, T-Shyne exclusively told us, "It’s a big tornado, we just coming in and f*cking sh*t up like we always do. I got different lanes. I can go crazy and turn up, I could sing, we just be bringing the vibes."

Check out the tracklist below and let us know which song you're most excited to hear. Confetti Nights comes out on April 1.





Confetti Nights Tracklist:

1. Confetti (Intro)

2. Top 5

3. Still Ain't Finished (feat. Gunna)

4. Skeet N Leave (feat. Dougie F)

5. Switchin' Occupations

6. Fighting Demons (feat. Young Thug)

7. Geeked Up (feat. NAV)

8. Stay There (feat. J.I.D.)

9. Speak My Truth

10. Feed The Fam

11. Log Out (feat. Swae Lee & 6LACK)

12. 30 For 30

13. That Go! (feat. Young Thug & Meek Mill)

14. Sugar Water (feat. Young Thug)

15. Backwoods At Westway