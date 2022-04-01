T-Shyne Releases Debut Project With YSL Records, "Confetti Nights"

Young Stoner Life signee T-Shyne reaches for the stars with the release of his debut mixtape with Young Stoner Life/300 Entertainment.

Born in Grenada and raised in New York, T-Shyne has been dubbed as a promising artist from rap star Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records, impressing everyone with his lyrical flair and ability to stand out on any track he lends his talents to.

We've seen T-Shyne show off his skills with his appearance on Young Thug's Slime Language 2, rapping alongside Thugger himself, Meek Mill, Big Sean, and more, and he's more than proven that he can keep up with the vets.

When asked about his new release, the "Bank On Me," rapper noted the celebratory essence behind the project.

“Confetti Nights is like a celebration of sorts," he said. "The basketball player who just made it to the league, following him on his journey from his rookie year to his first championship win."

The rapper also stated that the during the making of this project, he was able to tap into a new side of his artistry.

"This has been a very personal project for me," he said. "I tapped into a new vulnerability, sharing parts of my life I’ve never shared before. Stories I’ve never told. I truly believe others will be able to connect to this project more than any other project I’ve released."

Tracks like "Skeet and Leave," and "Switching Occupations," tap into the traditional rap-melodic YSL sound, while tracks like "Log Out," and "Feed the Fam," tap into a moodier vibe.

The tape includes notable features from Young Thug, Meek Mill, 6lack, Swae Lee, JID, NAV, Dougie F and Westway, and is executive produced by Young Thug and NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

The project's release also came with visuals for track 3, "Still Ain't Finished", which features Gunna.

What's your favorite track so far on Confetti Nights? Stream the tape on Apple Music, Spotify, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Confetti - Intro

2. Top 5

3. Still Ain't Finished ft. Gunna

4. Skeet N Leave ft. Dougie F

5. Switchin Occupations

6. Fighting Demons ft. Young Thug

7. Geeked Up ft Nav

8. Stay There ft. JID

9. Speak My Truth

10. Feed The Fam

11. Log Out ft. Swae Lee & 6lack

12. 30 for 30

13. That Go! Ft. Meek Mill & Young Thug

14. Sugar Water

15. Backwoods At Westway