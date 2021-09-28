T-Rell Stands Tall On New Album "2 Big 2 Ignore"

T-Rell's made a name for himself through his signature style of "pain music." The rapper details the realities of his life, the good and the bad, through a bluesy, melodic style that has proven to be quite versatile. He showcases this best on his latest project, 2 Big 2 Ignore. The rapper's second project of the year, following Rell Play, showcases his potential on a grandiose level. His collaboration with Fredo Bang on "Slide" is a gutteral banger while he takes a more R&B approach to his sound alongside Jackboy on "Fly Away."

2 Big 2 Ignore is 16 songs in length with a run time of a little over an hour. Check out the tracklist below.

1. Medusa (feat. Bigga Rankin)

2. Fit In (feat. Big Boogie)

3. Lonely

4. Whole Thang

5. So in Love

6. Big Mad (feat. Young Dro)

7. Fake Smiles

8. Slide (feat. Fredo Bang)

9. Ghetto B*tch

10. No Lies (feat. DC Young Fly)

11. Tomorrow Not Promised

12. Fly Away (feat. Jackboy)

13. On The Gang

14. LL3

15. Judge Me (feat. Bigga Rankin)

16. Grateful