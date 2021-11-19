He shared a warning last week as he revealed his Rolls-Royce Ghost was being repossessed, but later, T-Pain purchased another. Most artists keep moments such as this hidden away from the world, but T-Pain whipped out his camera and recorded the tow truck driver hauling away his luxury whip. In the caption, T-Pain shared a message about trusting people who have access to your funds.

"If you have somebody watching your money, make sure you have somebody watching THEM too. The good news is I’ve been here before and I know how to bounce back so f*ck it," he said. "Y’all be careful out here man and watch your business like you watch your b*tches. See y’all on the brighter side."



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

He was immediately hit with people who speculated about his finances and within days, T-Pain returned with a new purchase: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. His social media mentions shifted because people switched up and chastised him for not putting his money elsewhere into something they believed would be more beneficial. The responses caused T-Pain to pose a few questions to the public.

"So let me get this straight. If I have money, I need to give it away to ppl that don’t have money. But if I DONT have money, I should’ve done a better job at keeping my money? Face with monocle Honest question tho. I’m not being a dick I just see this pattern a lot. What’s the thought process?"

It ain’t enough characters but it’s like:

“TPain’s car gets repoed”: n*gga you broke again?! Why don’t you just save your money and stop buyin shit you don’t need Then “TPain buys a RR”:

N*GGA YOU COULDA BUILT A SCHOOL WITH THAT OR GAVE IT TO ME FOR A CAR I WANT!! Like bro….

He added that he isn't necessarily complaining but truly wanted to get down to the "thought process" of people who jump online with certain opinions about others' lives. T-Pain dubbed it "deliberate ignorance." Check out his tweets below.