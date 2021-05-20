He once wanted to "Buy U a Drank," and now he wants to help people make them. T-Pain has been a busy man lately after he's taken on the daunting task of answering hundreds of DMs that he's ignored for the better part of two years. The accomplished performer recently took to Instagram to share a screen recording of himself scrolling through the unread messages, but it looks as if returning those DMs has paid off.

He was able to link with Kehlani on a new track called "I Like Dat," and T-Pain even spoke with Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram Live about switching up some of those request folder features so artists don't miss out on communicating with their fellow entertainers. On Tuesday (May 18), it was also reported that T-Pain is moving into the spirits game by releasing a cocktail recipe book, Can I Mix You a Drink: 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career.

The cover for the book was shared just yesterday and now T-Pain is detailing his latest endeavor with "beverage professional" Maxwell Britten. T-Pain told Billboard, "Years back, I got up with my friend, [author] Kathy Iandoli, and told her I wanted to do some innovative sh*t, so this was a concept we had in mind for a while, where I could combine my music with my love of drinking."

"She and I worked on this for a while, and then we both were busy with other stuff, then we came back together and finished this up," he added. "I like listening to and making music when I'm drunk. If the drink sucks, then so does the music and vice versa."

Can I Mix You a Drink: 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career will hit shelves on September 14, but it's available for pre-order.

