T-Pain, in many ways, revolutionized the sound of pop music as we know it but his start in the music industry wasn't easy. It was his use of auto-tune, specifically, that left a bad taste in the mouth of both rappers and singers. Jay-Z would go on to release "D.O.A." which clearly didn't put an end to its use in hip-hop.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In a newly released clip from Netflix's This Is Pop, T-Pain recalled a conversation with Usher who confronted him on an airplane in 2013 on claims that he "fucked up music." He explained that he was asleep on the flight to the BET Awards and was woken up by a flight attendant who told T-Pain that Usher wanted to speak with him.

Pain explained that what started as small talk eventually grew into Usher blaming him for the state of music. "I didn't understand. Usher was my friend. He was like, 'You really, like, fucked up music for real singers,'" Pain recalls in the clip.

He continued, "Literally, at that point, I couldn't listen. Is he right? Did I fuck up music? And that is the very moment -- and I don't think I realized this for a long time. That's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me."

