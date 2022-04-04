T-Pain shared an email being sent out to his fans on Instagram, Saturday, in which someone is pretending to be him and scamming people out of money. The rapper advised his fans to not fall for the bait.

The email, which has several grammatical errors, claims that "NAPPY BOY ENTERTAINMENT LABEL" is offering "a marketing /Distribution publishing deals" and everything from "graphics designs to professional materials."

"There is a small fee of $300 for this to take place which will state the offer was unsolicited," the scam continues.



T-Pain captioned a screenshot of the email: "These boys out here actin UP!! GAAAAAHHHDAAAAAMN! If you get this email pls don’t be stupid. And if you fell for it already…….. Y’all know that ain’t me. And broski who sendin that shit out…… com’on son. Chill bro. 'Hello my name is T-Pain' head ass chill bro"

It's unclear how many people were sent the email, but hopefully, no one fell for the scam.

Later on social media, Pain revealed that fans have been repeating the lyrics to "I'm Sprung" incorrectly.

"How in God’s name do ppl hear 'out to get me' on I’m Sprung?!" he wrote on Twitter. "It drives me crazy! It’s 'Dog she got me'…. How are you hearing the other thing at all?!"

