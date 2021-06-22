In a recent interview, T-Pain discussed the comments Usher once made to him on a flight going to the BET Awards in 2013. Pain alleged that Usher told him to his face that he "really f*cked up music."



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"Usher was my friend. He was like, 'You really, like, fucked up music for real singers,'" Pain recalls in the clip. "Literally, at that point, I couldn't listen. Is he right? Did I fuck up music? And that is the very moment -- and I don't think I realized this for a long time. That's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Is Pop (@thisispopshow)

While the clip ultimately went viral and fans have been demanding that Usheroffer an apology to T-Pain, the "Can't Believe It" singer explained that he harbors no ill feelings towards the "Burn" artist.

"I still love and respect @Usher telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man. Ppl talk shit about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said f*ck Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of shit I was already goin through," Pain tweeted. As Twitter attempted to bring up that time Pain tried to ask about the public's stance on Tory Lanez, T-Pain explained how he wants no part of the "Stan convo."

"And for the ppl goin back 48 weeks to dig up a tweet," he continued. "Pls find something to do. That was before shawty said anything and the song never came out after I got the information I needed. Leave me out of the Stan convo thanx."

Peep T-Pain's tweets below.