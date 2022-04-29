T-Pain Returns With New Banger "That's Just Tips"

T-Pain is one of the most important artists in hip-hop in terms of influence. His use of autotune inspired the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott, and pretty well every artist who still uses autotune today. At the time, T-Pain was laughed at for his use of the tool, however, he is now recognized for having an amazing natural voice. He is finally getting his deserved flowers, and on Friday, he dropped off a new single called "That's Just Tips."

On this track, T-Pain offers up his signature autotuned sound and it ultimately leads to a banger of a track. Throughout the song, we get some energetic production aided by bouncy 808s, all while T-Pain's flow helps steal the show. It's definitely another great effort from the veteran artist, and fans should most definitely tap in.

Let us know what you think of the track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You better watch your tone before that two-tone watch come and rock you homie, you are not the homie

Put a boulder on top of your molar, then drive off

Now that’s what I call a “rock n’ roller”