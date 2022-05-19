He's known for his carefree personality and is one of the more fun, lighter-hearted celebrities in Hip Hop, but when serious moments occur, T-Pain acknowledges incidents deserving of attention. This week, America was rocked by the Tops Market shooting in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York. Payton Gendron, 18, was reportedly heavily armed when he drove 200 miles to Buffalo and launched a mass murder in Tops with the intention of killing as many Black people as he could.

Last week, another shooting occurred in Deep Ellum, Texas at a popular venue, leaving three dead and three others injured. Due to the tragedy, T-Pain decided to reschedule and move one of his The Road To Wiscansin Tour shows slated for Deep Ellum, and while this seems like a compassionate move, concertgoers who were looking forward to the event have given T-Pain a hard time.

"Look, I understand that, you know, you had your plans and you wanted to go to a concert and oh my god this is gon' be fun that night—people f*cking died!" T-Pain said in a video. "People f*cking died! You think you're having the worst time than the people that f*cking died? Because your concert plans got f*cked up?"

"I'm sorry you didn't have to reschedule your entire f*cking living life for a goddamn concert," he added. "I'd rather f*cking not be on tour than disrespect somebody that f*cking died. Like, come on, man. I don't give a f*ck about no f*ckin' concert when it comes to people's lives! I don't give a f*ck if your plans got—what the f*ck? I'm sorry this sh*t didn't work out for you. Guess who else it didn't work out for? The people that f*cking died the other day!"

Many have co-signed T-Pain's sentiment and applauded him for recognizing the losses. Watch his video below.

