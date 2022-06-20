T-Pain performed an unreleased remix of Jay-Z's "D.O.A. (Death Of Auto-Tune)” at the first annual Wiscansin Fest on Saturday at the Rave’s Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee. The song features T-Pain rapping over the original song's No I.D. production.

“It gets worse with time/All the time you spent rehearsing your line, it end up worse than mine/You thirsty for shine/Every time I spit a bar I get thirty a line," T-Pain raps on the track.



Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

T-Pain had discussed the unreleased response with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN during an appearance on Drink Champs, last year. He explained that he had written the lyrics after being heckled by fans during a performance in Las Vegas.

“I made the record after I did a show in Vegas and everybody in the crowd was like, ‘JAY-Z killed you, bro!’” he said at the time. “I was like, ‘All right, I’m never doing shows again!’ And it’s all, like, bros, it’s all white boys with their shirts off and shit. ‘JAY-Z, it’s the Roc, bro. Fuck you, bro!’

He continued: “I ended the show early and then I just tried to drink myself to death … I was just ready to go, man. I went in the studio and started recording the record.”

As for why he never went forward with releasing the song, T-Pain explained that his manager told him it would be a bad look.

“I don’t even think I finished it,” he added. “Because my manager came into the booth while I was doing it and it was like, ‘Let’s just stop. All right, now you’re doing too much.’”

In addition to T-Pain, Wiscansin Fest featured sets from Lil Jon, Juvenile, Yung Bleu, K Camp, O.T. Genasis, and more.

Check out T-Pain's performance below.

[Via]