T-Pain was a guest on Drink Champs last week, where he spoke about a slew of interesting topics. The artist spoke about his perception that JAY-Z's "D.O.A." was about him, his hilarious "beef" with Future, and the fact that musicians only make a small percentage of what record labels net. Additionally, he was asked about his choice to collaborate with Chris Brown so many times, despite his past controversies with Rihanna, as well as his decision to release a song with Tory Lanez, amid his own drama with Megan Thee Stallion.

When N.O.R.E. introduced the topic, T-Pain offered up a funny comparison that will likely make you want to watch the full three-hour episode.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I don’t know why n***as like fucking up when I’m ready to put a record out," laughed T-Pain. "As soon as I put a record out with Chris, he fucked up. I put a record out with Tory Lanez, he fucked up. I’m [like] the bitch in the hood that pick the wrong n***as."

In the same interview, T-Pain also spoke about the creation of his songs "I'm N Luv (Wit A Stripper)," "I'm Sprung," and others.

Check out his response to the Chris Brown & Tory Lanez question below, as well as the full episode underneath.