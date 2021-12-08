T-Pain has many thoughts about many things.

A true hip hop veteran, Pain has been a fixture in the game for the better part of two decades and while he's not pumping out hits at the same clip he was in the mid-2000s, his voice still carries a whole lot of weight.

Recently, Pain called the music industry's current focus on overnight success "super disturbing," and following Lil Nas X's Montero release, the "Buy U A Drank" singer said rappers are too busy acting hard to make as much money as they could if they focused on being funny and personable. And despite getting his Rolls Royce repossessed on Instagram, Pain made a point to squash his beef with Usher and back in October, the 37-year-old entered into a partnership with Twitch to bolster his already-impressive streaming repertoire, and even created a song from scratch with the help of his followers on the platform.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

However, where many of Pain's musings involve music and its surrounding industry, he recently took aim at the world of fashion.

Taking to Twitter with a couple of complaints about ill-fitting tee shirts, Pain said he's going to start a clothing line that only offers half-sizes.

"Bro I’m about to start a clothing line that’s all half sizes. This shit trash out here bro," he wrote. "A large shirt look like I did a smash and grab at a pre school but a XL look like I’m in the background of a Master P video. Mans bout to be stepping out in a 'large and a half' head ass."

While he was joking at first, fans were on board with the idea, and Pain said he might have to make it happen.

"I was joking at first but all my fellow weird body ass ppl really want this so I’m gettin on the phone tomorrow and I’m doin this shit for real," he tweeted. "Keep in mind “I’m in luv wit a stripper” started as a joke too lol we bout to go crazy ... get ready for 'Tee-Pain.'"

