T-Pain recently exposed his lack of social media prowess by sharing a viral TikTok which showed him scrolling through his Instagram DM "Message Requests" section, and to pretty much everyone's amazement, the autotune pioneer's request folder was packed with a load of messages from verified Instagram users and well-known celebrities, including Diplo, Fergie, Kway, YBN Nahmir, Viola Davis, Nickelodeon, Keri Hilson, and several others.

As seen above, T-Pain is even blown away by all of the amazing opportunities that he has likely missed over the past two years, but according to the singer's latest Instagram post, there's more to the story. T-Pain explains that he's not simply a "Boomer" who doesn't understand technology, and in fact, he actually previously knew about the existence of the "Message Requests" section of Instagram's DMs. However, he wasn't aware of the option to filter them out, so when he kept getting flooded with "Bartender" and "Buy U A Drank" jokes from fans, he stopped checking his requests folder years ago.

"I’m my defense [laughing emoji] y’all crazy," T-Pain jokes in the caption for his latest Instagram post. He then gives a major shout-out to his new social media manager, saying, "S/O to the number 1 SMM @guytonporter."

Throughout the video, T-Pain offers some pretty hilarious explanations behind his viral TikTok, so be sure to watch it in its entirety for a good laugh. Stay tuned to see if T-Pain can recover from his huge Instagram flub and hopefully secure some of the opportunities that he has been overlooking for the past two years.