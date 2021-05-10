In this current era of hip-hop, there has been a lot of discourse surrounding the idea that it's no longer the rappers who make the songs good, but rather the producers who are always coming through with incredible production. When mumble rap was at its peak in 2016 and 2017, this conversation was especially prevalent as many claimed the only reason they listened to certain songs was because of the instrumental.

Despite all of this, producers still struggle to get the credit they deserve, and T-Pain wants to change that. While taking to Twitter yesterday, T-Pain explained that it's actually the producers who deserve all of the credit these days and that most fans actually couldn't care less about which rappers are on the songs.

"The producers are the ones that deserve all the clout because y’all really don’t be liking these songs, y’all really just like the beats. When you hear a certain producer’s tag you don’t give a fuck who’s on it because you know you gon like the beat," T-Pain wrote. "Give them they flowers fr."

All of the producers out there surely appreciated these kind words although it does bring up a larger debate about the state of hip-hop. There are certainly come great rappers out there, but there is no denying that hip-hop production is currently enjoying one of its greatest eras.

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon