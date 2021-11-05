T-Pain Drops Video For Twitch Chat-Assisted "I'm Cool With That"

T-Pain kicks it at home for the "I'm Cool With That" music video.

When it was first announced that T-Pain had struck a deal with streaming platform Twitch to become a full partner, and add a few new shows to his already-extensive repertoire, the "Buy U a Drank" singer also announced he'd be dropping a new single, "I'm Cool With That," to celebrate the occasion.

"I'm Cool With That," made with the assistance of his Twitch followers during a livestream, is a reserved track with Pain pouring out his emotions over acoustic strings. Detailing the period in between a situationship and a relationship, Pain sings his heart out and assures his special someone that he is cool with them doing whatever they need to do.

Today, a week after "I'm Cool With That" hit the airwaves, Pain is back with a music video for the record, and they're just as good as the song.

Starting with his love interest hopping out of bed and onto a plane to Las Vegas, the "I'm Cool With That" visuals find T-Pain alone at home, looking for a way to kill the time until his partner comes back. Transporting from his den to a wild ride with multiple, bikini-clad mannequins, Pain has one hell of a night in the comfort of his own home.

Check out the visuals for T-Pain's "I'm Cool With That" and let us know what you think in the comments.