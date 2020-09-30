T-Pain Drops Animal Crossing Bars On "Nooks Bells"

Animal Crossing became one of the biggest video games out this year but perhaps, no one is as much of a fan of it as T-Pain. The Rappa Ternt Sanga unleashed a brand new single the other day titled, "Nooks Bells" ft. Twitch streamer Cardboard Cowboy and Jayteehazard. It's a hard track that will likely satisfy the needs of T-Pain fans worldwide, especially those who are also fans of the video game. T-Pain sings from the perspective of Animal Crossing character Tom Nook. Those who've played the game will pick up on that fairly quickly.

T-Pain's latest offering comes after he decided to hold off on releasing a collaboration with Tory Lanez in the immediate aftermath of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting. The song also features Ty Doll $ign but given how things have progressed since then, it seems unlikely we'll hear it anytime soon.

Quotable Lyrics

So help me God, I refuse to lose, I'd rather burn to death

That's why I brought you here, baby

'Cause them bells ain't gonna earn themselves

