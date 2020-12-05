mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T-Pain Digs Into The Vault For "The Lost Remixes"

Aron A.
December 05, 2020 11:34
The Lost Remixes
T-Pain

Including remixes of "I'm In Luv (Wit A Stripper)" ft. Pimp C, Twista and more & Lil Wayne's remix of "Studio Luv."


It's been fifteen years since T-Pain released his debut album, Rapper Ternt Sanga that left a long-lasting impact on the rap game. Though Pain leaned towards R&B, his efforts shifted the sounds of hip-hop entirely with artists like Kanye West and Lil Wayne taking his style and running with it throughout the tail-end of the 2000s.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary of his debut album, T-Pain went back into the vault to unleash some unheard tracks and remixes from those sessions for The Lost Remixes. With 18 tracks in total, Pain offers live-renditions, acapellas and remixes of some of his biggest cuts. Three remixes of "Im In Luv (Wit A Stripper)" are on the tracklist including a remix with Pimp C, MJG, Twista, Paul Wall, and Too $hort. Pain also unleashed the remix of "Studio Luv" ft. Lil Wayne and "Buy U A Drank" with Kanye. Check out the remixes below. 

