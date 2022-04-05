T-Pain complained about fans misunderstanding the lyrics to his song, "I'm Sprung" and corrected them on Twitter, over the weekend. The confusion centered around the line "Dog she got me."

"How in God’s name do ppl hear 'out to get me' on I’m Sprung?!" T-Pain tweeted on Saturday. "It drives me crazy! It’s 'Dog she got me'…. How are you hearing the other thing at all?!"



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

He continued in more tweets: "How are you even hearing 'get' over 'got' I just can’t think of a way to hear that. Pls go listen to the song with this new information. It’s like watching an old movie as an adult and finally understanding all the sex jokes."

The next day, T-Pain added one more note: "And just to clear this up on the I’m sprung thing… there was no auto tune on that part. I only used auto tune on the verses so shut the hell up about how auto tune made it sound weird. I annunciated the FUCK out of them words."

The classic song was T-Pain's first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and was featured on his debut album, Rappa Ternt Sanga.

Check out T-Pain's Twitter rant below.