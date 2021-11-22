During his appearance on Netflix's This Is Pop earlier this year, T-Pain revealed that Usher told him he "f*cked up music," with his use of autotune, and that the "Love In This Club" singer's comments sent him into depression for four years.

Usher was ostracized on social media, and despite his efforts to make amends for his harmful words, T-Pain said that the two had never had a real conversation about the remarks.

But in the months since T-Pain's This Is Pop revelation, he has maintained that he doesn't harbor any bad feelings for Usher. He laughed off Usher's allegedly false claims that he had apologized for his comments, and this weekend, T-Pain went out of his way to squash any remaining beef between the two.

At an Atlanta after-party concert thrown by Dave Chappelle in celebration of his new, untitled documentary, the "Im N Luv" singer addressed Usher on stage.

"The energy we put out into this world, affects everybody else in this world," Pain started. "I love you, bro. I’m telling you, we ain’t going through nothing, bro. We ain’t going through a god damn thing. It’s all love. In a time when we’re divided the most, we need to be together the most. I love you, bro. I’m never not gonna love you, bro, trust me."

The two hugged it out following T-Pain's comments, and all seems to be well in the world of mid-2000s superstars, but what do you think? Is this totally squashed? Or does Usher need to address his comments in a more direct manner? Let us know down in the comments.

