T-Pain & Kehlani Tap Bia For "I Like Dat (Remix)"

Earlier this year, the world received a gift when T-Pain and Kehlani shared their single, "I Like Dat." It is a song that came from a DM snafu that T-Pain shared with his millions of followers across social media; he revealed that he had hundreds, if not thousands of unanswered DMs. They were the result of years of being ignored, but T-Pain promised that it was an accident and he never intended on snubbing anyone.

He found a request from Kehlani in that bunch and soon, the pair delivered "I Like Dat." We were prepared to hear something new from T-Pain considering Bia teased a collaboration in recent days, and on Friday (October 1), "I Like Dat (Remix)" arrived. Bia has been reveling in her moment with successful singles alongside Russ and Nicki Minaj, and she's hoping that her "Bestio" track featuring G Herbo will have the same result.

Stream T-Pain's "I Like Dat (Remix) featuring Kehlani and Bia and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I like Prada for the shoes, just so I can move better

Only time I do the Loubs is to match the coupe leather

If you find me in the mood, we could catch some new weather

I'm in Italian seats, marblÐµ floors

I got mine, but I like that I been spending yours, oop