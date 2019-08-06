T-Pain & G-Eazy Want To Expand Their Relationships With One More "Girlfriend"

Does polyamory have its new anthem? T-Pain has returned with a new catchy single that plays into the past rumors that he and his wife have an unconventional, and possibly even open, relationship. On his G-Eazy-assisted single "Girlfriend," T-Pain sings about how he and his girl are looking for a third partner. Whether that's for life or just for the evening is up to them, but it doesn't seem like true love is the end goal.

The track is produced by A1 Bentley, the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star who has helped craft tracks for Chris Brown, Gucci Mane, Omarion, and Jeremih. A1 has a bit of a signature sound and listeners will hear that with "Girlfriend." Aside from laying down tracks for the likes of T-Pain and G-Eazy, viewers can catch A1 on the latest season of L&HHH that premiered on Monday evening. Check out "Girlfriend" and let us know if T-Pain and G-Eazy have a summer banger on their hands.

Quotable Lyrics

Brought her to the crib, she like "Sh*t, that's dope"

I f*cked all my exes together like Tic-Tac-Toe (Yeah)

Matching Rollies, we got matching Rollies

All three of us, holy matrimony

You say that you a rider, don't you act up on me

All them other b*tches acting phony