The ladies of TLC changed the game when the burst onto the music scene with their debut album, Ooooooohhh... On the TLC Tip. Songs like "Ain't too Proud to Beg," "What About Your Friends," and "Baby-Baby-Baby" showed the world that these three talents were a force to be reckoned with, but the fears of delivering a follow-up record to match their debut success were real.

Yet, TLC didn't disappoint when they released CrazySexyCool on November 15, 1994. Friday was the 25th anniversary of the beloved project, and to celebrate such an important milestone, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins shared a vintage clip of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes speaking on how she came up with the album's name.

"I was sitting down, I was like, 'What we gon' name ourselves? What could the name of our second album be?'" Left Eye said. "And I thought about Ooooooohhh... On the TLC Tip which was the name of the first album and I said, 'What does that really mean?' It means being on our own tip. So, I was just like, if I can just come up with one word for that, what would that be? And I said that people look at me like I'm crazy, Chilli's sexy, and Tionne's cool. What can the word be? And I still didn't know what the word was but it was sitting right in front of my face."

The rapper went on to say that she realized all members of TLC embodied elements of being, crazy, sexy, and cool, so she linked the words together. They came up with the name prior to recording the album, so they went to their team and let it be known that they wanted the songs, their image, and everything involved to be inspired by the "crazy, sexy, cool" concept. Thus, a classic hit album was born thanks to the insightful mind of the late-great Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes.

We've dropped off a few CrazySexyCool gems below, and after you've finished grooving to TLC tunes, let us know which song from the album is your favorite.