SZA's father is unimpressed with Doja Cat, her "Kiss Me More" collaborator, after the MTV VMAs. Doja was hosting the event, and she won the award for Best Collaboration with SZA, accepting the prize on stage with the TDE princess. She didn't actually allow SZA to speak though, which confused many fans watching at home. Even SZA's dad is calling out Doja now, speaking his mind on the "unprofessional pettiness" that he witnessed.

Updating his Instagram Stories on Monday, SZA's father called out Doja Cat for not thinking to give the microphone to his daughter, saying, "That was some unprofessional pettiness @Doja Cat [angry face emoji]."



ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

During her acceptance speech, SZA patiently stood next to Doja as she accepted the award, seemingly waiting for her turn to address her fans. Especially considering the prize was for "Best Collaboration," you would think that SZA would get some time to speak. However, she never did. The producers played them off the stage as Doja rambled about looking "like a worm" in her dress.

Doja Cat and SZA have not addressed the awkward moment. Doja has spoken out about her hosting job last night, saying that all of her outfits were "perfect" but no word on snubbing SZA during their acceptance speech.

Check out what SZA's dad had to say below.