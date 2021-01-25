It's always nice to see an artist interacting with their fans, though history shows that a delicate balance must be reached. In SZA's case, the dynamic tends to be mostly positive, to the point where the TDE singer recently went so far as fielding an oft-demanded request.

Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

Following the release of December single "Good Days" with Jacob Collier, many immediately mobilized behind the idea of a Frank Ocean-assisted remix. In fact, the momentum got so undeniable that SZA took a moment to acknowledge the possibility, confirming that she intended to reach out to the elusive Ocean to float the concept. "I'ma ask," she confirmed, and while that doesn't exactly guarantee that it's coming, it's certainly a step in the right direction.

It goes without saying that both Frank Ocean and SZA are among the modern r&b landscape's most beloved and acclaimed artists, and hearing them collaborate on "Good Days" would certainly be well-received. Of course, Frank Ocean also happens to be one of the game's most elusive presences, a quality that TDE signees are likely quite familiar with -- this is, after all, the label that houses Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, and Kendrick Lamar. We can only hope that SZA finds success in her mission, as some new Frank Ocean would certainly be a welcome way to kick-off 2021. Not that SZA needs the help -- "Good Days" recently found success on the Billboard charts, a milestone that sparked a gleeful response from the CTRL singer.