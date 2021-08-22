SZA Unleashes Yet Another Song On SoundCloud In "I Hate You"

SZA is one of the most beloved r&b singers out right now although it has been a very long time since she gave fans an album. Back in 2017, she came through with CTRL which was easily one of the best projects of that year. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting, and now, all of that patience has paid off as SZA has begun releasing new tracks on her secret SoundCloud. This morning, we reported on her new track "Joni," and now, she is back with another song called "I Hate You."

In this song, we get some dark production that complements the singer's voice perfectly. Throughout the track, she sings about a recent breakup and how she wishes things had played out differently. The song feels like a natural progression from her CTRL era and if you're already a fan of the singer, then you are probably going to enjoy this new single.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I been up baby

I've been reminiscing

I be on my missing you

Wishing it was different than what it was