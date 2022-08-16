We don’t have any official updates on SZA’s highly anticipated upcoming album just yet, although we do have some new information on her acting career. According to Complex, the “Drew Barrymore” hitmaker has been tapped to star in Eddie Huang’s Tuna Melt alongside retired porn star and Euphoria breakout actress, Chloe Cherry.

Reports reveal that the the upcoming project is comparable to “an updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity,” and follows a hitman (played by Huang) in the midst of a breakup when he “unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job.”

SZA attends the 2022 Met Gala — Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The R&B vocalist has been tapped to play the filmmaker’s love interest, though Cherry’s role in the project remains under wraps at this time.

Back in December, SZA shared a post gushing about her excitement over having landed her first acting gig. “Can’t believe I got the part I wanted. She’s an actress,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of a cake dubbing her a “record breaker and fire actress.”

Huang previously directed Boogie in 2021, which he tapped the late Pop Smoke for. Following the release last spring, he spoke with Complex about his plans for the future, during which he hinted at what we now know is Tuna Melt.

“I did write a script and I basically want to make a Hong Kong gangster film set in L.A., shot in that style, done in that way, but with a very L.A. character, Asian American,” he revealed. “Rolling around Mid-City and Inglewood, and all those things. I think there’s going to be a lot of fun. That’s a film I want to make.”

Filming has yet to begin, but production is being handled by Scooter Braun and James Shin of SB Projects alongside Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett for Ryder Picture Company.





