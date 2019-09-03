In 2017, SZA made her presence known in a major day, dropping off her excellent debut album CTRL. What followed was a bittersweet series of events, lined with critical acclaim, a terrifying vocal scare or two, several Grammy Award nominations, a tumble down some stairs, an artistic identity crisis, and much more. Suffice it to say, it's been an eventful period for the TDE singer, and fans have since been eager to hear her next body of work.

Note that she has been openly vocal about her sophomore album, prompting speculation that it would soon be upon us. Most recently, she teased a "little project" would be arriving first, though she remained pursed-lipped regarding further details. Yet today, a quick post-and-delete appears to have shined a light on the otherwise murky haze. As caught by HHNM, SZA appears to have been quarterbacking a series of A videos with a director named Angel, with A being the third EP in a three-part trilogy.

Not just video, but videos. Such tidings bode well, especially considering the assumed proximity between releases. Should SZA indeed come through with A in the imminent future, along with an elaborate visual component, it should prove a worthy appetizer before the long-awaited album drop. Look for more details, including a hopeful release date, to surface in the coming weeks.

