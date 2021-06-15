The world has been patiently awaiting SZA's sophomore album ever since she concluded her CTRL era. Talking a long time away from music to focus on perfecting her next project to share with the world, she finally returned last summer with the lead single from her forthcoming project "Hit Different" with Ty Dolla Sign.

She followed up with her smash hit "Good Days," and is set to release the new album sometime this year. In the meantime, she's set to fans to a virtual full-set performance in celebration of the fourth anniversary of her acclaimed debut project CTRL on June 17th. In a new interview with Complex, the songstress talked about how important manifestation is. She touched on speaking two major accomplishments into existence, namely a pledge from Travis Scott to join her for a long-awaited performance of "Love Galore" and a Tyler, the Creator collab.



Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Speaking candidly about how she was able to manifest a "Love Galore" performance with Travis on Twitter, she explained, "I’m very surprised. I just think he’s so cool. I just never imagined that someone would be down to do stuff, randomly. I still can’t even believe that I got him on the song and that he loves my music. I really am a super fan, like a genuine fan. It’s funny. It makes me really happy."

When asked about how important manifestations have been for her, she divulged, "Like, I was talking about this song that got leaked on the internet yesterday. Well, it didn’t get leaked yesterday, but I was talking about it yesterday. It was this Jodie Foster song and it was over an old Tyler, the Creator beat from like 2016."

She continued, "I was talking about it and Tyler called me yesterday to send me new stuff. And I was like, “That’s so random.” From the sounds of it, it seems the two beloved artists are working together on ~something.~ As of right now, however, its no telling when we'll be getting the collab.

As for Tyler, he shared a new teaser to his social media yesterday, likely signaling the start of his album rollout. With both SZA and Tyler potentially dropping this year, it leaves plenty of room for a collaboration between the two.

Are you looking forward to hearing SZA x Tyler one day? Let us know down in the comments.

