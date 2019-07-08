We're hoping that we get a new SZA album before the end of the year and although that's not looking entirely likely, we're still getting periodical updates from the star. The TDE singer absolutely blew up after the release of CTRL and since then, she's been following up on her success, teasing A from time to time. SZA has hinted in the past that her next album will be her last and while we don't want her musical career to come to an end, we're craving some new tunes from the superstar. She made sure to update her Instagram page with recent photos of herself, proving that she's in good spirits and thinking positively.

Last week, the songstress took a trip to a waterfall, lounging in the water and enjoying life. "MENTAL HEALTH AND FAMILY ABOVE ALL THINGS," she wrote on one picture, posing by the rocks. Her trip appears to have been refreshing with her latest upload coming today. She posted an image of herself in a checkered bikini, another waterfall pic and a video of one of her family members doing a backflip into the water. Hopefully, SZA feels confident and can continue to blow us away with her incredible vocals.

Are you hoping for a new album this year?

