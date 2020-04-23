Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith has declared this to be TDE Fan Appreciation Week so, on each day, an artist from the label is releasing some new music. It all started out with Ab-Soul, who dropped his first new single in years on Monday. Then, Zacari came through with a doublet of new tracks. On Wednesday, Isaiah Rashadresurfaced. This morning, we were met with new music from SiR. With Fan Appreciation Week coming to a close tomorrow, could SZA be the final piece to the puzzle?

It's been an extremely long time since we've gotten any solo releases from SZA and, considering the fact that Top Dawg is clearing house this week, there's a good chance she's next on the card.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

While that's simply presumptive, one thing is for sure. SZA has a banging body and she's unafraid to show the world.

This winter, the CTRL artist spent time in Hawaii where she uploaded regular pictures from her journey. In many of them, she was rocking revealing bathing suits. She followed that same formula to capture our attention on Earth Day, showing major love to Mother Nature on Instagram.

"Happy EARF DAY," wrote the 29-year-old. She followed the message by promoting her Instagram Live, where she would go on to share a thoughtful conversation with a special guest.

Are you hoping SZA is the final release of the week for TDE?