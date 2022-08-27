Fans have been feigning for a new project from SZA since the release of her debut album CTRL in 2017. Since then, the songstress has fed the appetite of hungry fans with chart topping singles and fire features. For her most recent feature, SZA joined DJ Khaled and Future on the track entitled "Beautiful" from Khaled's critically acclaimed new album God Did. While listeners responded positively to the record, it was SZA's spicy photos from on set of the video that has the people talking.

The "Hit Different" singer took to Instagram to flex her curves and luminous skin all while promoting Khaled's new album. She wrote, "STREAM BEAUTIFUL FOR BALANCED INSULIN LEVELS #GODDID."





SZA's hot photos comes on the heels of the star calling out her label head Punch for delaying her sophomore album. In July, the Grammy Award winner shared, "It’s 100% punch and rca on this one. they wanted more time. Atp I’m just tryna have a good time stress free lol." Punch had his own perspective on why SZA's highly anticipated follow-up to CTRL has been delayed, adding, "I guess I should give a bit of context. SZA and myself initially spoke about a summertime album. Which is why she mentioned summer in a post-Grammys interview. Shortly after discussing everything with RCA and Top, we decided it was best to do it a little bit later to set everything up correctly, giving it its proper space and lead time."

Earlier this month, the TDE President added that the label knowns exactly when SZA's album is coming out, saying, "We know exactly when it’s coming out. But on the internet, you only get a certain amount of characters. You don’t have time to really go into a full explanation of what’s going on like that when you’re in the moment and tweeting something."

Stream "Beautiful" by DJ Khaled ft. Future and SZA.