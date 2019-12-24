SZA's been keeping her fans updated on the regular when it comes to her cute and moody Instagram shares that showcases her sweet ways, fashion favourites and more recently, her new tattoo. While the Ctrl singer is no rookie when it comes to getting ink, her latest add to her frame that's placed in the middle of her back holds more meaning than most.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

As seen in the photo below, the tattoo is a star with each triangular point holding a certain symbol. While the Instagram upload has no caption describing the full meaning, SZA seemingly found it necessary to respond since she pulled in a number of comments with fans questioning what it means.

"Most of these symbols predate religion. Heart chakra symbol is defs in the centre, lotus on the bottom (grows from mud and is constantly unfolding and purifying as well as we are), whole circle represents the one the infinite, clockwise spiral is the oldest known symbol [and] represents constant flow [and] transformation," she wrote. Other symbols are for energy, strength, creativity, leadership as well as life. "The two large triangles in both directions forming the star represent the whole and gods protection from all directions."