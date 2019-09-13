SZA has got her fans going wild after the "Love Galore" singer uploaded a video to her Instagram story with audio of an unreleased track. We can only assume that the sweet R&B tune will be sitting on her upcoming EP - the project she admitted would arrive before her next album. "I’m probably gonna drop like a little project before my album so I can just get it out of the way. Because realistically speaking, if you leave it up to my foolish ass, it’ll be here in quite some time," she said.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The lyrics of the snippet hears SZA making it clear to a man that she don't "need rent" money, getting women everywhere prepared for a new anthem to take them into the new season - peep the teaser below.

A few weeks back SZA revealed that she was in the studio with Justin Timberlake leading us to believe that he could make an appearance on one of her upcoming tapes. "When I heard his music and we started singing together and the harmonies and the note choices that we were finding together, it’s like, ‘Oh, we speak the same language,'" SZA said.

We ready when you are, SZA.